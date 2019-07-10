Fancy acquiring a resort? Jamal Yunos' Sekinchan resort is up for grabs

Jamal Yunos' Sekin Fisherman Village Resort and Restaurant is to be sold via a public auction. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Interested in running a resort? Well, if you’ve got RM4.5 million to spare, Umno firebrand leader Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos' hotel is going under the hammer.

The Sekin Fisherman Village Resort and Restaurant, a 13,509-square-metre, stay-and-dine real estate in Sekinchan, Selangor, is up for auction with an asking price of RM4.5 million, according to a Facebook page called KL & Selangor Best Buy Auction Properties.

The agency’s proprietor, a man named Jeff Low, confirmed with Malay Mail that the Sekin Village Resort and Restaurant does indeed belong to the Umno leader.

“Yes. We dare not play play...” the man said in a text reply.

Low also furnished Malay Mail with a screened copy of the Proclamation of Sale issued by the High Court of Malaya in Shah Alam.

The letter stated that the property, built on Malay Reserve Land, is registered to a Jamal Bin Md Yunos.

The public auction of the resort will start on July 15, at 9.30am.

“The subject property will be sold on “as is where is basis” subject to a reserve price of RM4,500,000 (RINGGIT MALAYSIA FOUR MILLION FIVE HUNDRED THOUSAND) Only,” the letter read.

A property on auction is real estate that has been foreclosed by a bank or the High Court, usually due to the owner’s failure to settle the payment for mortgages or quit rent.

Low did not reply when asked if the Sekin Village Resort was foreclosed.

On Facebook, the auction was greeted by snarky comments.

A user by the name Rosmawar Baharuddin wrote: “For the sake of humanity please remove the owner’s photo” while another, Keesiang Tan, said he “will only consider if RM450k”.

The remarks likely stem from Jamal being a public persona non grata, a reputation gained from his mind boggling antics against then Opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the leader of a right wing Malay movement dubbed the “Red Shirts”.

Many of his speeches as the head of the movement were deemed inflammatory and racist, although he has often denied the allegation. Critics have also labelled him a “gangster”.

Jamal has since disappeared into obscurity, after PH took power in a shock election win last year.

The Umno leader is still on trial for several criminal charges, including assault and intimidation.