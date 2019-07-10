Dr M gets car-shaped birthday cake from Proton, hailed for making ‘impossible possible’

Dr Mahathir's aide Ikmal Mohamad had earlier shared a photo of a birthday cake in the form of Proton’s X70 car model on Facebook.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Carmaker Proton today declared Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the man who made the “impossible possible” and appeared to have gifted a car-shaped birthday cake to its founder on his 94th birthday.

Proton shared a short but heartfelt message to Dr Mahathir on its official Facebook page.

“You managed to make the impossible possible and we have witnessed incredible achievements achieved throughout the years. You are the living proof of strong and enduring determination. You are the inspiration to all of us and always will be.

“PROTON would like to wish a Happy Birthday to Tun Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad and may this special day bring you much joy. #TunM94,” it said on its official Facebook page.

Attached together with its birthday wish for Dr Mahathir was a nostalgic black-and-white photograph of Dr Mahathir in his younger days at the wheels of what appears to be a Proton Saga.

Dr Mahathir is synonymous with Proton, a company that was a crucial part of Malaysia’s ambitions decades ago to have its own national car manufacturer.

On its website regarding the brand’s history, Proton traced its roots to 1979 when Dr Mahathir as the then deputy prime minister had proposed that Malaysia establish its own automotive industry to help the country match developed nations.

Proton said it was officially formed on May 7, 1983, with its very first model Proton Saga commercially launched on July 9, 1985.

In a separate Facebook post by his aide Ikmal Mohamad, Dr Mahathir and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Ali were pictured in what was described as a “very simple” celebration due to the prime minister’s busy schedule.

Ikmal had posted a photo of a birthday cake in the form of Proton’s X70 car model, along with a birthday greeting accompanying the cake.

The greeting read: “Happy birthday Tun Dr Mahathir & Tun Dr Siti Hasmah. May Allah bless you with health and happiness. Thank you for your support to Proton.”

Dr Siti Hasmah, who will be married to Dr Mahathir for 63 years next month, will be turning 93 on July 12 (Friday).

MORE TO COME