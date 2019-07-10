Amirudin denies allegations of affair with assemblywoman

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari has denied allegations that he was having an affair with a state assemblywoman from Selangor. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA SELANGOR, July 10 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari has denied allegations that he was having an affair with a state assemblywoman from Selangor.

He said this in the wake of a closed-circuit camera recording which allegedly showed him and the woman at a hotel in Sandakan, Sabah, last May 11.

Amirudin said he had discussed the matter with his lawyer and would take legal action if necessary.

“I am confident I was not at the location as claimed as I was in Kuala Lumpur at that time,” he told reporters after opening the “Sayangi Generasiku” carnival, organised by Pemadam, here today.

He said although the allegations did not affect him personally, he was concerned that such slander was becoming a culture in society.

“When people want to kill you (politically) but cannot find any wrongdoing, they create slander,” he added. — Bernama