Minister: Perak’s total trade this year at RM5b despite issues with illegal squatters

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu attends a press conference at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh July 9, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 9 — International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking said today that Perak has recorded a total trade of RM5 billion from January to April this year, despite issues of illegal squatters affecting investments in the state.

Leiking said that trade increased about 4 per cent as compared to the same period last year, where it recorded about RM4.78 billion.

“Exports have increased to RM1.83 billion, while imports increased to RM3.18 billion as compared to the same period last year,” he told a press conference at the State Secretariat Building.

Leiking also said that Perak had approved RM1.43 billion for investment under the manufacturing sector in the first quarter of the year, involving 13 projects and expected to generate 1,428 job opportunities.

“While for the service sector, about 21 projects worth RM56.3 million have been approved,” he added.

Leiking said that a special committee, set up by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu January this year to resolve the problem of squatters and the illegal occupation of government land, has helped further trade in the state.

“We are trying to help the state progress in terms of trade, and we are hoping for bigger and better things for Perak.

“Every state has its own set of problems when it comes to getting more investors, and for Perak, it is mainly squatter issues, which the mentri besar will deal with, according to the law,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal also said investors are no longer required to negotiate with the squatters directly as the state will do that for them via the special committee.

“Before this, investors had to deal with squatters and they face a number of problems. But with the committee in place, it will handle that, and once done, the companies can move in.

“At the same time, the committee will try to find a different place for the small time farmers who make a living planting vegetables and fruits on the state land. However, those occupying state land for commercial purpose will have to go,” he said.