After Media Prima sale to Syed Mokhtar, Umno eyes disposal of more assets

Annuar declined to provide more details of which assets his party will put up for sale. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Umno is preparing to dispose of more of the party’s holdings, secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today.

However, he declined to provide more details of which assets his party will put up for sale.

“I cannot give more details as it’s up to the treasurer.

“I can confirm that there are efforts to relinquish more shares that are held by Umno to the bidders,” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby here today.

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor is the Umno treasurer.

MORE TO COME