KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The 149th Meeting of Menteris Besar and Chief Ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Parliament Building here yesterday, focused on, among others, efforts to strengthen and revive the country’s economy amid the global uncertainty arising from the conflicts in West Asia.

Anwar said the meeting also scrutinised the country’s level of preparedness in facing the El Niño phenomenon, which is expected to affect water supply, the agricultural sector, food security, and increase the risk of extreme heat and haze.

“Emphasis was also placed on ensuring that every policy and initiative is implemented in a more integrated, efficient and people-centric manner, while strengthening economic competitiveness, attracting quality investments and safeguarding the well-being of all Malaysians,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

He said the meeting also focused on various government initiatives aimed at strengthening and reviving the country’s economy amid challenges and uncertainties resulting from the conflicts in West Asia, which have affected the global economy.

Anwar said the spirit of togetherness and consensus expressed during the meeting would continue to strengthen relations between the Federal Government and state governments, thus ensuring that the benefits of development are enjoyed comprehensively by all Malaysians. — Bernama