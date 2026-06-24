SHAH ALAM, June 24 — A total of 7,387 paddy farmers in Selangor will receive RM500 in cash assistance for every hectare of paddy land they cultivate under Phase 1 of the Selangor Resilience Strengthening Package, which began this month.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Executive Councillor Datuk Izham Hashim said the special aid would be channelled directly into the farmers’ Agrobank accounts in the near future, Berita Harian reported today.

He said the assistance is aimed at easing the burden on paddy farmers following rising fuel costs for machinery used in their farming operations.

“Previously, these farmers received RM300 in cash credited into their accounts, while another RM200 was provided in the form of paddy seeds.

“This time, however, we are providing the full RM500 in cash for every hectare cultivated to all 7,387 farmers, with the funds also being deposited into their Agrobank accounts.

“For the Selangor government, as long as they own paddy land, they will receive RM500 per hectare. So if someone has 10 hectares, they will receive RM5,000,” he said at the State Secretariat Building here yesterday.

Izham also said that 2,920 fishermen will receive an additional petrol and diesel subsidy of RM300 per month for six months beginning at the end of this month.

“The figure includes 2,178 existing fishermen and an additional 742 Category C1 fishermen who have now been included as recipients.

“This means each fisherman will receive a total of RM1,800 over six months, whether in petrol or diesel subsidies, depending on their usage,” he said.

He added that RM8.5 million has been allocated for paddy farmers, while RM3.92 million has been set aside for fishermen as part of efforts to strengthen the agro-food sector and safeguard their welfare.

Previously, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government had agreed to assist 14,131 paddy farmers, crop farmers, livestock breeders, aquaculture operators and fishermen through a RM25 million Agricultural Sector Assistance package under Phase 1.

Amirudin said 7,387 paddy farmers are expected to receive their cash aid by the end of June, while 2,296 crop farmers will be provided with fertiliser corresponding to the size of their land no later than July 15.

He added that 2,000 livestock breeders and 270 aquaculture operators will receive vouchers for animal feed and crop fertiliser respectively, while 2,178 fishermen will receive petrol or diesel fuel vouchers worth RM300 a month for six months beginning July 15.