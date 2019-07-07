Kelantan assures security at Zakir Naik’s tour programme

Dr Zakir Naik speaks during an event in Kangar December 1, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, July 7 — The Kelantan government will ensure the safety of visitors at the Dr Zakir Naik’s Kelantan Missionary Tour Programme to be held on August 7 to 10.

State Human Resource Development, Education and Higher Learning, Science and Technology Committee chairman Datuk Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said that the state government had held discussions with the Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan on the organisation of the event prior to this.

‘‘We take cognisance that the preacher we invite is a famous person. Surely, we will prioritise the safety aspect of all quarters including visitors.

‘‘The police have given their agreement to ensure the safety aspect of all quarters will be prioritised and we hope this programme will proceed smoothly as planned,’’ he told a press conference which was also attended by the project director, Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi here today.

Among the programmes which would be held include Young People Talk, Executive Talk, Friday Sermon, Muslimah Talk, Appreciation of Wukuf Day, and the peak programme, Unity of Muslims, Premier Oratory.

Mohamed Fadzli said that about 100,000 visitors were expected to be present at the peak programme which would take place on August 9 at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here, which would start at 5pm until 11.45pm.

‘‘We invite Zakir to Kelantan with one spirit that his preaching shows the distinctiveness, beauty, harmony and tolerance of true Islam and it is in line with Kelantan which is state which develops along with Islam,’’ he said.

He said that the programme was also to express the solidarity of the people of Kelantan with Zakir and simultaneously supporting Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who was reported to have said that the government would not be extraditing the preacher to India. — Bernama