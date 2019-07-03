Tajuddin claims tiff triggered when Nga deprived him of supplementary question

Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman speaks to reporters at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur July 3, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Umno’s MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who was booted from the Dewan Rakyat for four days by Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming today, accused the latter of depriving him of his right to a supplementary question during the Parliament’s Question Time.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of Parliament today, the Pasir Salak MP said he was in the midst of asking his second question when Nga got upset and moved on to the next question by calling Education Minister Maszlee Malik to give his reply.

“I saw the (Agriculture and Agro-based Industry) Minister (Datuk Salahuddin Ayub) answering question two and he stayed until question five before he left and my question (for him) was question six. I wondered why he couldn’t wait for my turn before leaving.

“I then politely asked my question to his deputy and he answered well and I thanked him, and showed my appreciation. When it came to my supplementary question, I asked on the minister’s whereabouts. I asked why did he walked away and if he did not want to answer my question.

“The question is not mine, I’m asking on behalf of the rakyat and farmers and he must respect that and it’s his duty to answer the question posed through me. But before I was finished with my statement to proceed with my supplementary question, the (deputy) Speaker got angry already.

“He asked me why I was not asking a question. I said give me time but because of that he deprived me from asking my question and stopped me from posing the question by asking the education minister to proceed with question seven,” Tajuddin said to explain himself.

Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming speaks to reporters at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur July 3, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Prior to leaving the Lower House, the Umno Supreme Council member had remained adamant in his seat, refusing to respond to Nga’s orders for him to leave and ignoring the bailiff who was tasked to escort him out.

Tajuddin then claimed to reporters that Nga’s decision was unenforceable and that he was still entitled to keep attending Dewan Rakyat sittings.

“I’m free to go in anytime I want to. He also had a second thought, he was overdoing it. Otherwise he would pursue it. He wanted to suspend me for two days, four days... 10 days... what kind of Speaker is this?” he said.

Tajuddin also accused Nga of bias towards DAP MPs such as Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Damansara MP Tony Pua while discriminating against Opposition lawmakers.

In a separate press conference later, Nga said that he had given Tajuddin ample opportunity to pose his question but the latter instead chose to criticise the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry instead.

He also firmly denied Tajudddin’s accusations of bias, adding that his decision to expel the Umno MP would stand.

“This shows that Pasir Salak did not read Standing Orders 44 and 43 where it clearly states that the Speaker’s decision is final. When the Speaker invites someone out, that person must leave immediately.

“The words used by the law is immediately. I gave him around 15 minutes even though 10 seconds is enough to leave the Lower House. His intention to cause trouble was clear,” Nga said.