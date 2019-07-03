Muhyiddin: Economic growth should not come at the expense of environment, public health

Fire and Rescue Department personnel come to the aid of a student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tanjung Puteri Resort in Pasir Gudang June 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 3 — Efforts to boost the economic growth in Johor should not be done at the expense of the environment and the people’s rights to a safe and healthy life.

In fact, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (PH-Gambir), the people should be protected from the adverse effects of environmental pollution and unsustainable development, such as what happened in Pasir Gudang.

“The act of greed of certain quarters in making profits by endangering public safety and health cannot be compromised at all.

“Hence, continuous monitoring and enforcement of environmental law should be intensified. Those acts of greed should be curbed and those responsible should be brought to justice.”

Muhyiddin, who is also home minister, said this during the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

He said in ensuring that the environmental monitoring activities were being carried out in a more effective manner, the relevant enforcement agencies should also be empowered and provided with the latest technology and an adequate number of well-trained personnel.

In another development, Muhyiddin also expressed hope that the state government would be able to lure more investments, especially into new industries which are using high technology and offering higher salaries to the people, in line with the fourth industrial revolution.

Nevertheless, he said other fields, namely the digital economy, tourism and modern agriculture, could also be explored to boost the state’s economy.

“In this context, it is important for the state government to implement investor-friendly policies and to always facilitate approvals for investments that will benefit the people in the state,” he added. — Bernama