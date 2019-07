In the amendment Bill tabled for the first reading today, Putrajaya proposes to remove street protests as a criminal offence. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The government is proposing to remove street protests as a criminal offence via an amendment to the Peaceful Assembly Act PAA (2012).

In the amendment Bill tabled for the first reading today, the government also proposed reducing the mandatory notice period to authorities from 10 days to seven.

The PAA allows public demonstrations but technically prohibits street protests and other forms of moving assemblies.

MORE TO COME