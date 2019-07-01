Falling rocks at Simpang Pulai quarry crush worker to death

A man was buried under debris at the quarry in the Sungai Raia mukim. ― Picture via Unsplash

SIMPANG PULAI, July 1 ― Falling rocks at a quarry here hit a worker today, killing him on the spot, according to the Perak Fire & Rescue Department.

The department was summoned at 9.47am after the worker, identified as Loi Thiam Fatt, 56, was buried under debris at the quarry in the Sungai Raia mukim, said the department’s Zone 1 chief Mohd Khairul Jamil.

“We deployed seven personnel from the Simpang Pulai Fire & Rescue Station to the location,” he told reporters at the scene.

He said the firefighters took about 45 minutes to locate Loi’s body and sent it to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh.

“Work at the quarry has been stopped until the authorities confirm it is safe to resume,” he said. ― Bernama