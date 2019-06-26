Ex-Wisma Putra sec-gen is new Suhakam chairman

Othman replaces Tan Sri Razali Ismail (pic) as Suhakam chairman. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Former Foreign Ministry secretary-general Tan Sri Othman Hashim will be the new chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam), the Prime Minister’s Office announced today.

In a press statement, Hashim's appointment, along with eight new commissioners, have been approved by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and their terms of service effectively beginning on April 27, 2019, and lasting for three years.

The new commissioners are Datuk Seri Mohd Hishamudin Md. Yunus, Medaline Berma, Datuk Godfrey Gregory, Datuk Mah Weng Kwai, Datuk Lok Yim Pheng, Prof Nik Salida Suhaila Nik Saleh and Jerald S. Joseph.

With the exception of Hishamudin and Medaline, all other commissioners had served in the previous term as Suhakam commissioners under the leadership of Tan Sri Razali Ismail, who resigned as chairman on April 16 of this year.

Razali had served the commission since 2016 and was supposed to have completed his term on April 27, but had resigned two weeks earlier to help with the transition of the new chairman.