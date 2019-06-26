Batu Ferringhi landslide: Three bodies found

Fire and Rescue Department personnel search for victims of a landslide in Tanjung Bungah, George Town June 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, June 26 — One more body belonging to a victim of a landslide at the site of a retaining wall construction site in Jalan Batu Ferringhi, Tanjung Bungah, near here, was found at 12.15am, said North East district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang.

This made it three victims found to date following the incident which took place near a resort at 9.25pm yesterday.

The three victims were among four Myanmar workers who were reported to have been hired by the owner of the resort to repair the retaining wall following soil movements which were detected in the area.

“The resort owner confirmed that there were soil movements on the edge of the road nearby since a week ago,” Che Zaimani told reporters at the location of the incident.

The first and second bodies were found at 11.15pm and midnight respectively last night.

He said that efforts to extricate all the bodies found as well as to find one more victim were still ongoing.

Che Zaimani said all the bodies would be sent to the Penang Hospital for post-mortems. — Bernama