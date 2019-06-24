Petronas’ White Paper to stimulate action towards achieving Paris Agreement, says PM

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed visits a booth during the opening of the Asia Oil and Gas Conference 2019 in Kuala Lumpur June 24, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is spearheading an industry-wide study with various agencies to develop an Oil, Gas, Energy and Environment White Paper on Malaysia’s Future Energy Landscape.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the study supported Malaysia’s aspirations to be a low-carbon economy with a blueprint on energy policies that will stimulate action towards achieving the country’s Paris Agreement pledge.

“Petronas and its partners should be commended for undertaking this study. Petronas, as one of the largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier in the world, is poised to meet growing energy demand while advocating gas as a significant source of clean energy,” he said in his speech at the Asia Oil and Gas Conference 2019 here today.

He pointed out that natural gas is in abundance in many locations, besides being environmental-friendly and economically competitive.

“The Pengerang Integrated Complex in Johor, which is the largest oil and gas downstream investment in Malaysia, will strengthen Petronas’ position as a key player in the Asian chemicals market once they are operational,” said the prime minister.

Petronas he added has also made great strides in venturing beyond oil and gas into the renewable energy space.

“The company’s recent venture into the new energy space is just the beginning. I am also pleased to note that Petronas is working on a number of clean energy initiatives in Malaysia.

Among them is its collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Mara to jointly develop Large Scale Solar projects,” he said.

Dr Mahathir believed that Malaysia would be at the centre in the drive towards collaborations that extend beyond traditional oil and gas partnerships to also involve sectors for innovative energy solution.

Themed “Forging A New Energy Future”, the two-day AOGC 2019 will end tomorrow. — Bernama