Muhyiddin says power transfer disputes between PKR, Bersatu leaders are individual views

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said disputes between several leaders of PKR and Bersatu on the transition of the Prime Minister’s post are individual views and not that of the party. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JELEBU, June 22 — Disputes between several leaders of PKR and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) on the transition of the Prime Minister’s post are individual views and not that of the party, says Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the four parties in Pakatan Harapan (PH) have made their stands on the matter which was agreed upon in the beginning based on an agreement we have decided in PH.

“There are no differences. If there are opposing views then they are the views of individuals, the views of the parties remained the same.

“We have taken our stands from beginning till now. Our commitment is based on the agreement and understanding among PH parties and we are holding to the principle,” he said after the Negri Sembilan PH-Bersatu Aidilfitri celebration here today.

Also present were state PH chairman, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, Negeri Sembilan Bersatu chairman Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim and his deputy, Eddin Syazlee Shith.

Muhyiddin was commenting on the statements of several PKR and Bersatu leaders on the transfer of power between Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently.

Several PKR leaders including Kedah PKR chairman, Datuk Johari Abdul, PKR Central Leadership Council member, Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid and pressure group, Otai Reformasi have been pressuring Dr Mahathir to hand over the post.

However, Selangor Bersatu treasurer, Mohd Shaid Rosli today openly said the party is confident of its strength and will defend Dr Mahathir if his leadership is challenged by inappropriate means.

In this regard, Muhyiddin also said he is confident Bersatu would be stronger after the party election is held for the first time, three years after it was established.

He said, the election will be held after the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled to be held next month to amend several parts of the party’s constitution on discipline, membership and election.

“Bersatu has just been set up and we are still in the early stage and it is important for us to implement the system of democracy and the election should be participated as many members so that the party grows stronger and hope the members are confident the party will grow stronger with more support from the people towards Bersatu’s struggle,” he said. — Bernama