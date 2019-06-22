Maszlee: Education Ministry to table PSC’s full report next week

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks at a convention for the ministry's administrative staff in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, June 22 — A full report on the national education system by the National Education Policy Study Committee (PSC) which was completed at the end of April will be tabled before Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad next week.

Minister of Education, Maszlee Malik said that he would personally table the report to seek the views of the prime minister before further scrutiny was conducted through certain approaches.

“The committee which studied the overall national education, created through the suggestions of the Cabinet, had handed the complete report to me early last month.

“After it is tabled before the prime minister, we will have several series of laboratories and workshops to refine the report before retabling to the Cabinet at a time to be decided later,” he told reporters at an Education Ministry ‘Siraturahim’ Aidilfitri event here today.

Also present at the event were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, deputy Education Minister of Education (MOE) Teo Nie Ching, ministry staff and special guests.

Chaired by Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Ibrahim Ahmad Bajunid, PSC, which was set up in October last year, had a series of 3,141 meetings with stakeholders to get their feedback and suggestions before submitting a full report of a proposal to improve the national education system to MOE.

Maszlee said a review of the national education policy included improving the curriculum and education system from preschool until university.

He said that, among others, the report also touched on effort to equip students to face a challenging future, to place Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the mainstream and enter the labor market in the Industrial Revolution 4.0. — Bernama