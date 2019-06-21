Hadi admits ‘Umno-phobia’ still exists in PAS

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang wave during the 65th PAS Muktamar in Kuantan June 21, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, June 21 — Some PAS members are still afraid of Umno, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said today even as the Islamist party’s top leaders are pushing a political alliance under the name of “taawun” or cooperation with its former arch-enemy.

The PAS president admitted that some party members are still uncomfortable with the idea of cooperating with Umno after decades of breaking away from the Malay nationalist party.

“Being cautious is normal. In PAS, there is still Umno-phobia, but in Umno, there is also PAS-phobia.

“But Muslims with morals must prioritise peace and efforts to unite the Ummah before your own emotions,” he told reporters at the 65th PAS annual congress here.

General view of the 65th PAS Muktamar in Kuantan June 21, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Hadi also said the “taawun” might not be restricted to only the two parties, adding that his party is also not insisting on dominance in their partnership.

“We said it is in general of an Islamic leadership, it may not necessarily be Umno or PAS which leads, it could be a third party.

“We are also not asking [to lead] unless there is pressure and a need for us to do so,” he said when asked to comment in response to the party’s Youth delegates who yesterday demanded PAS take the lead position in partnership with Umno.

Umno leaders attend the 65th PAS Muktamar in Kuantan June 21, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Umno top brass were present at the PAS congress today, led by its acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Also present was MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran, but no representative from the Barisan Nasional coalition’s Chinese component MCA was spotted in the stadium.

Despite this, Hadi said the party will still open its doors to MCA.

Asked about this year’s party election where most of the top party positions were won uncontested, Hadi said: “This shows calmness in PAS. There are not video activities in PAS.”