Cops, FamilyMart on hunt for vandals caught on video messing up Nilai outlet

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The culprits who pinched, poked, prodded, squeezed and opened up several food and drink packages at a FamilyMart outlet in Nilai, Negri Sembilan could be punished with jail of between one and five years, a fine, or both when found and convicted.

The vandalism incident, which is said to have happened at the convenience store chain’s outlet at MesaMall, Bandar Baru Nilai, was captured on video that appears to have been taken with a handphone and has been widely shared online. The video clearly shows the face of one of the people involved.

“The complainant who saw the viral video on social media claimed the incident took place at his outlet and immediately check the CCTV recording.

“He claimed the acts of vandalism of the food and drinks incurred losses of up to RM30,” Nilai police chief Superintendent Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar told Malay daily Harian Metro today.

He said the outlet manager filed a police complaint on the incident about 11.20pm yesterday.

Police are investigating the case under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.

FamilyMart Malaysia confirmed the vandalism incident in an emailed statement to Malay Mail.

It called for public support as police investigate the matter.

Bila otak letak kat lutut pic.twitter.com/IRXkjJpJFV — Typical Malaysian (@TypicalMsian) June 20, 2019

In the clip that has been posted on Twitter, a man can be seen messing around with several pre-packaged food products displayed on a shelf in the convenience store.

He is also videoed prying open a packed salad bowl before grabbing several bottled milk teas and rearranging them near the food display shelves.

Towards the end of the video, the man opens one of the bottles and tears its seal before drinking several mouthfuls and placing the half-empty drink back on the shelf.

Malay Mail’s sister publication ProjekMM uncovered the person behind the Instagram account who admitted responsibility for the incident.

“I am the ‘viral’ kid who pinched all the bread and drank all the beverages, with this, I would like to apologise to everyone who felt uncomfortable with the video,” he said in a 35-second video clip.

The man even claimed he would like to apologise to FamilyMart and offered to compensate it for the damaged products.