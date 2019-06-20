Anwar tells PM he sympathises with Azmin, but can’t simply finger mastermind

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at a meeting in Kuala Lumpur June 20, 2019. — Picture via Facebook/Anwar Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he shared with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad his sympathy for minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali over the latter’s sex scandal.

Anwar said he had, in a meeting with the prime minister, slammed the sex videos implicating PKR deputy president Azmin, as gutter politics, but also said there should not be any baseless accusations on who had circulated the videos.

Referring to his brief meeting with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya before the latter left for Bangkok, Anwar said: “The two of us also discussed the sex video issue where I repeated the stand that PKR rejects the culture of ‘politik jijik’ (disgusting politics) and despicable politics and also shared feelings of sympathy towards Azmin Ali and his family.

“In further discussion, I stress that this issue has political elements, therefore it is not appropriate to baselessly accuse anyone of spreading the videos,” Anwar wrote on his Facebook page tonight.

Anwar’s political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak had on June 18 responded to claims that an alleged faction or “camp” under Anwar was involved in the sex video controversy as an attack on Azmin’s career, telling Malay Mail: “Let me correct you here, there is no camp and no one in PKR is involved in the attack”.

