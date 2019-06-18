Anwar: Azmin should not step down over sex video issue

Anwar said he disagreed with Farhash over the latter’s call for Azmin to quit his posts if found guilty over the sex video scandal. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he disagreed with his political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak’s call for Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to quit his positions over the sex video scandal issue.

Farhash had called for Azmin to quit his posts if he is proven to have been involved in a recent sex video scandal, saying it would be the “honourable” thing to do.

Clearing the air over his own views regarding the matter, Anwar said he “did not agree” with Farhash’s take on the matter.

“I do not agree with Farhash Wafa’s statement over the video issue as well as Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s position as Keadilan deputy president.

“Once again, I urge the leadership and party members to use proper channels and to allow the Royal Malaysian Police to handle the investigations on this issue,” the PKR president said in a short statement tonight.

Police yesterday confirmed receiving 17 police reports in relation to the sex video scandal and recording 21 statements.

The police have reportedly recorded statements from both Azmin and his accuser Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz.

Videos that appear to be the third installment of videos in the ongoing scandal were released to the media this afternoon.