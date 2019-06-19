Haziq says confessed to sex clips since don’t want to end up like Altantuya

Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz is pictured leaving Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur June 15, 2019.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz has claimed that he revealed his role in the sex videos attacking minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali since he was afraid of ending up missing or dead like Mongolian model Altantuya Sharriibuu.

In an interview with theSun, the suspended secretary to Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin alleged that his life was at risk after the videos were exposed to the public and he had no choice but to confess.

“It was a risk but I would rather be in the spotlight than suffer the same fate as Altantuya Shaariibuu,” he was quoted as saying by the English daily.

He claimed he was also afraid of what some parties may be “capable of doing” to silence him.

Haziq was previously quoted as insisting he is the victim, saying the alleged tryst was supposed to be private but instead recorded and released.

PKR deputy president Azmin has been implicated in the three-minute video clip, featuring two men having sex, which was leaked earlier this week.

In October 2006, two elite police commandos took Mongolian Altantuya to a deserted spot in Shah Alam, Selangor.

There, they not only shot her twice but blew her body up with explosives they had been able to procure without much apparent difficulty from the police’s armoury.

Chief Inspector Azilah Hadri and Corporal Sirul Azhar Umar have been convicted of the murder while former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his associate Abdul Razak Baginda are implicated in the murder.

The commandos maintain they acted on orders — whose specifically has not yet been proven — but their audacity and methods give credence to their claim.