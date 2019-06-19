At PAS Youth meet, calls to back Dr Zakir Naik alongside tribute to Mursi

PAS members hold placards to show their support for Dr Zakir Naik and Mohamed Mursi during Muktamar 2019 in Gambang, Pahang June 19, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, June 19 — PAS Youth showed its support for fugitive televangelist Dr Zakir Naik and the late former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi today, during the wing’s muktamar or annual congress here.

Just before the congress adjourned for lunch, the master of ceremonies had called upon the delegates to stand and voice their support for fellow Muslims who are suffering in other parts of the world.

Several delegates then stood up while holding placards, some of them supporting Dr Zakir and Mursi, while chanting “Allahuakbar”, or “God is great”.

Mursi died on Monday during his trial on “espionage” charges.

In comparison, Dr Zakir is currently on the run in Malaysia following charges of money laundering and accusations of terrorist links back in India.

The Indian government has submitted a formal request to its Malaysian counterparts seeking the extradition of the preacher, but Putrajaya said it has yet to receive it.

PAS Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi and PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man enter the main hall at the start of Pemuda proceedings during Muktamar 2019 in Gambang, Pahang June 19, 2019. — Picture by Zamzahuri Abas

This comes as PAS Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi in his speech earlier called on fellow party members and Malaysians to better understand current geo-political issues to better understand the world they live in.

He recalled several humanitarian crisis and terror incidents plaguing the Muslim world including the New Zealand mosque shootings in March, the situation in Myanmar with the Rohingya minorities, and the oppression of the Uighur minorities in China.

“Muslim countries post-Arab Spring are still facing various issues of political stability and humanitarianism. Just look at what is happening in Syria that is still in the wake of a long civil war,” said the son of PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

“Yemen is still in a political crisis among the two conflicting tribes that has ravaged the people since 2015. Libya has yet to achieve the political stability that was expected after Muammar Gaddafi’s era given the power struggle between three groups to capture the government.

“Thus, I urge PAS Youth as well as Malaysians to pay attention and understand international geopolitical situations so that we are always vigilant and are able to evaluate Malaysian politics through the lens of international politics,” he added.

Khalil added that the current geopolitical situation also reflects the sufferings of fellow Muslims who are merely defending their faith.