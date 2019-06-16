Serdang family, including 13-year-old girl, arrested for abusing two foster kids

It is understood that both victims — aged seven and eight — have been living with the family for the past seven years after being abandoned by their divorced parents. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Police detained three family members for allegedly abusing two children at a house in Pusat Bandar Puchong in Serdang yesterday afternoon.

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said based on the report received, the police arrested the suspect, aged 33, working as a gas delivery man together with his wife, aged 30 and their 13-year-old daughter.

“Investigations found both victims — aged seven and eight — have been living with the family for the past seven years after being abandoned by their divorced parents.

“There are signs of abuse almost at every part of the victims’ bodies and they are believed to have suffered from malnutrition,” he said in a statement, adding that both children were taken to the Serdang Hospital.

Ismadi said further inspection at home found a baton, a silver fork and a rubber hose, believed to have been used to torture the victims.

He said the police would apply for remand order against the three suspects at the Petaling Jaya Court today. — Bernama