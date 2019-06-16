Army chief: Soldiers engaged in immoral activities unworthy of the uniform

Army chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi speaks to Army personnel at the Sri Banding camp near Gerik June 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Army chief General Datuk Seri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi yesterday said soldiers who engaged in immoral activities are not worthy to wear the uniform.

He was commenting in reference to reports on a video of a man engaged in pornographic activities while wearing the army uniform and the footage had gone viral on social media recently.

Speaking to reporters at an Aidilfitri celebration here for the army, he said action would be taken if the incident involving a soldier did indeed take place.

The four-minute video is believed to have been traced to a WhatsApp group for retired army personnel, before a police report was lodged in northern Seberang Perai.

The Public Affairs unit of the Malaysian Armed Forces headquarters said in a previous statement that the incident was under investigation. — Bernama