Azmin’s aide says called in by police over sex video scandal

Muhammad Hilman Idham says he will give his statement at the Sepang district police headquarters this Monday at 10am. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Muhammad Hilman Idham said he has been summoned for police questioning over the sex video scandal implicating his boss, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Hilman previously lodged reports with the police and religious authorities over the videos that junior PKR Youth leader Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz has claimed to be in with Azmin.

Haziq then lodged a police report against Hilman to allege that Azmin’s political secretary threatened him during a meeting prior to the emergence of the sex video scandal.

Hilman responded with yet another report with the police to accuse Haziq of lodging a false complaint, which he asserted today was the reason he has been called in.

“I will give my statement at the Sepang district police headquarters this Monday at 10am.

“This is in connection with the police report I lodged in response to Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz’s fake report,” he was quoted as saying by the Malaysiakini news portal.

Haziq was arrested yesterday while trying to leave the country and is currently in the custody of the police who are investigating him over four offences including unnatural sex and distributing pornography.

On Tuesday, the first wave of two videos about 90 seconds each were spread to journalists on a WhatsApp group created for the purpose.

Later the same day, Haziq, the senior private secretary to Primary Industries Deputy Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, allegedly admitted on his Facebook page to being the other person in the video.

Shamsul, who is also from PKR, said Haziq has been suspended and told to show cause over the sex videos.