In new Facebook post, ‘Haziq’ claims Azmin to be video recorder

The Haziq in the Facebook post accused Azmin of being a 'sick man' for video-recording the sexual acts on the past four occasions he listed. — Facebook screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The man claiming to be Mohd Haziq Abdul Aziz resurfaced on Facebook today, alleging four past sexual encounters with Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and that the economic affairs minister had video-recorded them all.

In the Facebook post, he also accused the minister of now trying to silence him after the videos were leaked online and went viral.

“First it was at the Grand Continental Kuching three years ago, then at Pullman Kuching during Pemilihan Parti in October last year. We did it again in Grand Hyatt KL during your stint as Menteri Pengiring to the Sultan of Brunei in March this year and our recent encounter at Fourpoint Sandakan last month,” he wrote.

He lamented the lack of support after purportedly trying to come clean on their alleged affair, which he said he would now have to bear alone while his partner would get off scot-free after receiving backing from even the prime minister.

“I am worried that more videos will be leaked and the luxury you have as a minister is deniability whereas my future is over. You even have the prime minister pledging his full support before any formal investigation had been done.

“Only the truth can set me free as I am concerned for the safety of my family and mine.”

The Haziq in the Facebook post also accused Azmin of being a “sick man” for video-recording the sexual acts on the past four occasions he listed.

The Facebook Haziq’s allegations are dubious as Santubong PKR leader Ahmad Nazib Johari and his division Youth wing chief Mohd Haziq have said the account may have been hacked and features an imposter in a political attack against Azmin.

Ahmad Nazib said he had closely observed the confession video and found that the man in the video differed from the real Haziq physically.

Azmin’s political secretary Hilman Idham also filed a police report this morning and told reporters in Putrajaya that he had met the real Haziq, but declined to disclose what they discussed.

He only said his police report contained the details of what transpired and he would let investigations proceed.

MORE TO COME