Haziq files police report, claims he was told to deny role in sex clips

Haziq claimed that his party’s Youth deputy chief Muhammad Hilman Idham had asked him to deny that it was him featured in sex videos implicating a minister. — Facebook screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Santubong PKR Youth chief Mohd Haziq Abd Aziz said today he has lodged a police complaint, claiming that his party’s Youth deputy chief Muhammad Hilman Idham had asked him to deny that it was him featured in sex videos implicating a minister.

On Facebook, the man said to be Haziq posted a photo of the police report he lodged at the Kelana Jaya police station, after claiming to be the man being intimate with Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in sex videos that were distributed online.

“You can call me anything you want but I was never raised a liar,” said the Facebook post.

“He forced me to deny that it was me in the video that has gone viral and asked me to lie for him,” Haziq claimed in the report, referring to Hilman.

“I asked for more time to consult my parents and this made him angry. After I rejected his demands, he made a threat and said that this would end in 48 hours, with or without my help to lie, he said.”

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat has confirmed to Malay Mail that the police have received Haziq’s report.

Hilman, who is also Azmin’s political secretary, told the press earlier today that he had met Haziq, but declined to reveal details of the meeting.

Azmin said today that he only knew Haziq in passing.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police have opened an investigation paper in connection with the sex video allegedly linked to the minister.

He said the police have received only one report over the video that has gone viral.