Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Deputy primary industries minister suspends aide amid sex scandal

Published 1 hour ago on 13 June 2019

BY SYED JAYMAL ZAHIID

Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin speaks to the media at the Primary Industries and Commodities Ministry in Putrajaya June 13, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon
Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin speaks to the media at the Primary Industries and Commodities Ministry in Putrajaya June 13, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 13 — The aide to a deputy minister implicated in a sex video that purportedly featured a minister has been suspended with immediate effect.

Deputy Primary Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said the aide, Muhammad Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, was handed a show-cause letter today.

He added that Haziq, whose employment is on a contract basis, is required to respond within three days.

“The ministry will not hesitate to terminate his contract should he fail to explain within the given time,” Shamsul told a press conference here.

MORE TO COME

Related Articles

In Malaysia