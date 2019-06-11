Dr Wan Azizah chairs emergency meeting on ‘unexplained’ Orang Asli deaths

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail chairs an emergency meeting in Putrajaya June 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 11 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today called for an emergency meeting to discuss the latest situation on the Orang Asli from the Batek tribe in Kampung Kuala Koh, Gua Musang, Kelantan.

Dr Wan Azizah, who chaired the two-hour meeting at the office of the deputy prime minister, reflected the seriousness and sensitivity of the government in tackling the health issue affecting the Batek tribe.

“Any matter involving the people’s lives is a major issue which needs special attention and comprehensive action,” said Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Women, Family and Community Development Minister, in her official Twitter website.

She said every agency involved would ensure that the issue was tackled in the best manner possible for the prosperity of the people.

The meeting was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Senator P. Waytha Moorthy, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad and Energy, Technology, Science, Climatic Change and Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin.

Dr Wan Azizah is scheduled to go to Kelantan on Friday to have a closer look on the issue.

The media previously reported on the incident faced by the Batek tribe in Kampung Kuala Koh recently, who were alleged to be suffering from a mysterious disease which led to several deaths.

According to the tribe, there were 14 deaths with the victims being buried according to the customs of the tribe although police said they only received two reports on the deaths.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy was reported to have said yesterday that the two Orang Asli deaths were confirmed to have been due to lung infection. — Bernama