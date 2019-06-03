Wee pays tribute to IOI founder Lee Shin Cheng as corporate icon

People attend the funeral of IOI Group founder, Tan Sri Lee Shin Cheng, in Putrajaya June 3, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 3 — MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong today hailed the late IOI Group founder Tan Sri Lee Shin Cheng as a stalwart of the plantation industry and a man who placed social welfare close to his heart.

Wee led a delegation of party members, including former president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai and former Wanita chief Datuk Paduka Chew Mei Fun, to Lee’s residence in Diamond Hill to pay their last respects.

“He was not only known as an icon of corporate ability, but also on his vast knowledge on palm oil plantations and how to look after them,” Wee told reporters after he came out.

Praising Lee’s humble beginnings as being pivotal to his intimate mastery of the industry, he said IOI under his leadership became known for being able to produce the best yield per acre.

Wee also paid tribute to the late entrepreneur’s firm belief in education, citing an example which took place some 16 years before when Wee was then deputy education minister.

“SJK(C) Ladang Harcroft in Perak was looking for a new place to move. Tan Sri donated a piece of land and contributed to its construction.

“Not only that, when the school found itself unable to handle the large number of students, he also contributed towards building a new phase for it,” he said.

As a result, the school decided to rename itself to SJK(C) Sin Cheng, to honour the tycoon for his generosity.

“Malaysia has lost an influential corporate figure and a respected philanthropist whose contributions were felt here and elsewhere.

“One can hope that the story of his life will serve as an inspiration to others who will come after him. My deepest condolences to his family over this loss,” Wee said.

Lee died on Saturday, aged 79 after a period of illness. He would have turned 80 today. He leaves behind his wife Puan Sri Hoong May Kuan, four children, and 12 grandchildren.