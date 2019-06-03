Upgrading of Belaga-Menjawah Road to be completed in May 2020

KUCHING, June 3 — Works on the Menjawah Road which connects Belaga Town to Bakun Road is scheduled for completion in May 2020.

Sarawak Works Department (JKR) in a statement today said, the road works carried out under the Jiwa Murni programme was completed in 2016 but a much longer time is required to upgrade and restore the road to JKR R1 Standard.

“The government had decided to upgrade and restore the 33.8km Belaga-Menjawah Road to JKR R1 Standard and at present the physical progress is 13.15 per cent.

“Once upgrading and repair works are completed, road users especially the people of Belaga will be able to enjoy safer travelling experience,” the statement said. — Bernama