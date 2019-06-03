No oil spill on Karak Highway, says concessionaire

Vehicles appear to be moving slowly at the Gombak toll plaza heading towards Kuala Lumpur along the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway, December 26, 2016. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, June 3 — Anih Berhad, the concessionaire of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway, has denied the occurrence of an oil spill at Km75.7 of the road, as alleged by social media postings which have gone viral.

In fact, the alleged oil spill is an incident which took place almost two years ago, on July 3, 2017, at 6.28pm, the concessionaire explained in a statement.

“It is an old accident involving seven vehicles. That incident, in turn, was caused by an oil spill from an earlier accident which occurred at the same location,” the statement read.

It is the second time in recent days that the alleged occurrence of oil spills on the highway has been posted on social media — the first oil spill allegedly having taken place between Km46.2 and Km46.8 eastbound near Bukit Tinggi.

Anih Berhad called on the public to refrain from spreading the social media postings as this might cause confusion and panic, particularly among road users heading back to their hometowns for Aidilfitri.

The concessionaire urged the public “not to be duped by old pictures of accident scenes and repostings of old messages”.

Road users are encouraged to visit the concessionaire’s Twitter @LPTTrafik and Lebuhraya Pantai Timur Facebook sites to receive official information on the traffic situation on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway and the East Coast Expressway.

Those with information on suspicious activities on the highways can call the hotlines 09-547 9111 or 1700-818-700. — Bernama