Traffic flow smooth on several expressways this morning

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Traffic flow on several major expressways is reported to be smooth and under control as at 10.30am today.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesperson when contacted said despite the increase in the number of vehicles on the road, traffic flow towards the north and south was still smooth.

“Traffic is moving smoothly along the PLUS highway, North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE), Malaysia-Singapore Second Link Expressway (LINKEDUA), Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE), Seremban-Port Dickson Expressway (SPDH) and Penang Bridge. he said.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic flow at the East Coast Expressway 1 and 2 was also smooth on both directions.

“Traffic is only reported to be slow-moving six kilometres before entering the Genting Sempah Tunnel,” he said.

The public can access traffic updates via the toll-free numbers 1800-88-0000 (Plusline) and 1800-88-7752 (LLM) or check their Twitter sites at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama