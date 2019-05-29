Penang mufti: Non-Muslims can distribute tithes

Penang Mufti Datuk Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor at Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BUTTERWORTH, May 29 — It is permissible for non-Muslims to distribute tithes to recipients, said Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor today.

He said in terms of fiqah (Islamic jurisprudence) non-Muslims could be made representatives whether to receive or distribute tithes to recipients.

“This is only related to Mu’amalat (part of fiqah) such as tithe, nazar (vow) and kaffarah (actions which can eradicate sins). However, worships which are physical in nature (ibadat Badaniyah) such as prayers and fasting should not be represented by others (non-Muslims),’’ he said at the breaking-the-fast and payments of business tithes here.

Commenting on the pictures on the tithe distributions to recipients by several non-Muslim elected representatives in Penang which viralled on the social media, he said Penang Zakat (ZPP) only channelled tithes via numerous quarters including Muslim and non-Muslim elected representatives to be disseminated among the recipients.

‘‘As long there is no malpractice, in my opinion, it need not be turned into an issue. As mufti, I wish to urge Muslims not to blow up a trifling matter like this, but on the other hand must be more focused on extra important matters to spur economic development and education of Muslims so they can achieve a higher position and be on par with the other races,’’ he said.

Earlier at the ceremony, five companies including a co-operative paid RM2,315,812.11 in business tithes to ZPP which was handed to Deputy Chief Minister 1, Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abd Rahman. — Bernama