Kangar tahfiz school warden gets 133 years, 42 strokes for sodomising, molesting students

Nawawi Anuar, 28, pleaded guilty to 26 counts of sodomising, molesting, and sexually harassing his victims, aged from nine to 15 years at Maahad Tahfiz al Quran Ar Raudhah Bohor Mali in April. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, MAY 29 — A hostel warden was sentenced to jail for 133 years and 42 strokes of caning for sodomising two students and molesting another three at a tahfiz school at Simpang Empat in Kangar.

Sinar Harian reported Nawawi Anuar, 28, pleaded guilty to 26 counts of sodomising, molesting, and sexually harassing his victims, aged from nine to 15 years at Maahad Tahfiz al Quran Ar Raudhah Bohor Mali in April, in front of Sessions Court Judge Ainul Shahrim Mohamad.

However, Nawawi, who hails from Bandar Baharu Kedah, pleaded not guilty to three other charges of sodomy which included showing a pornographic film from his mobile phone to one of his victims aged 11.

Nawawi was charged according to Seksyen 377B and 377C of the Penal Code, as well as Section 15(e) and 16(1) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act of 2017, and Section 5(1)(a) of the Film Censorship Act 2002.

Proceedings were conducted by deputy public prosecutors Mohd Izham Ali, Nor Shuhada Mohd Yatim, and Mohd Farhan Aliff Ahmad.

Nawawi was represented by lawyers from the Perlis branch of the National Legal Aid Foundation.

Nawawi was apprehended on May 11 after he fled to Ipoh, once he realised a police report had been made against him on Thursday May 9.

The report against Nawawi was made by a staff of the tahfiz school at the Simpang Empat police station.

The incidents were uncovered after one of the sodomy victims, aged 15, stepped forward to lodge a complaint on April 24, claiming he was sodomised and forced to perform sexual acts in the warden’s room.

The victim also claimed that Nawawi had threatened to hit him if the incidents were reported.

The Court set July 9 for rementioning of the case and also to hand over documents for trial for the charges Nawawi pleaded not guilty.