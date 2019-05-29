Ibrahim Ali says divide and conquer tactics real reason for Malay disunity

Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) president Ibrahim Ali speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur May 9, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, MAY 29 — Parti Putra Perkasa Negara (Putra) president Datuk Ibrahim Ali today said that the real reason for Malay disunity is divide and conquer tactics and not the formation of other parties.

He said no party that has contributed to Malay unity would ever continue cheering on the party after losing, and certainly not the newly-formed Putra.

“It is the practice of divide and conquer which is the true cause of disunity, not the formation of new parties,” Ibrahim said in a statement.

He sarcastically accepted Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s comments disapproving of Putra as breaking up Malay unity, but added the party had been formed based on the “spirit and example” set by Bersatu’s leaders.

“Bersatu successfully crushed Umno during the 14th general election because that was so desired by the Malays. Whatever excuses may be given, some will behave as though only others are in the wrong but never themselves.

“Before Bersatu, Parti Amanah Negara and PKR took the smart step in establishing parties to safeguard Malay unity. So, after us, there are still 96 more parties to establish,” Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim was referring to Dr Mahathir’s quip that it would be better to establish 100 parties as it means no single Malay party has the biggest majority.

The prime minister “welcomed” Putra’s establishment, saying that despite making up 60 per cent of the country’s population, the Malays are divided into four parties but that it is fine if this is what they want.