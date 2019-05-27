Najib a curiosity like ‘road accident, horror or tragedy’, says Guan Eng

Lim Guan Eng urged DAP leaders today not to respond to Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s alleged ‘lies’ supposedly made to distract from the former prime minister’s corruption trial. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

UALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Lim Guan Eng urged DAP leaders today not to respond to Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s alleged “lies” supposedly made to distract from the former prime minister’s corruption trial.

The DAP secretary-general and finance minister accused Najib of lying by claiming that the cost of the proposed Penang undersea tunnel project was RM6.3 billion, when it was awarded by open tender for RM3.6 billion.

“When these lies are exposed, he will cheekily dismiss them or blithely ignore them and slickly go on to the next lie.

“We should accept that Najib has attracted attention because he has become an object of curiosity just like any road accident, horror or tragedy,” said Lim in a statement.

Lim pointed out that Najib’s so-called fame did not translate to support as fewer supporters attended his corruption trial compared to that of PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim before.

“Do not forget too that Najib attracted huge public attention when he campaigned for the PBS candidate in the recent Sandakan by-election, and yet the DAP candidate Vivian Wong, won by a larger majority than the 2018 general elections,” he said.

Lim said although he has received many requests from DAP leaders to respond to Najib’s accusations, including the latest on the proposed Penang undersea tunnel, he believed it was best to not respond and “play into his trap”.

“The BN-controlled mainstream media and their social media will publicise his lies. What is the point of responding to the lies of a person who is so immoral and unethical that he has no sense of shame that tens of billions of ringgit of the nation’s funds were stolen through 1MDB? And yet he can be proud of his moniker, ‘Malu apa bossku’,” he said.

Lim said that Najib has never explained fully the 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Berhad) scandal that has led to corruption charges.

“Najib has also not justified why he approved the payment of RM8.3 billion or 88 per cent for two pipeline contracts amounting to RM9.4 billion, even though only 13 per cent of the work was done. Worse, the 13 per cent of work done remains unverified or unaudited.

“Let us not waste time on Najib when history and the people in the 14th general elections have already passed judgment on him.

“To respond to these lies will be to fall into his trap to play the victim that he is being attacked by all,” he said.