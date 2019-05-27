June 3 date set for sighting of Syawal new moon

A total of 29 locations have been selected to sight the Syawal new moon and the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal will announce the date for Aidilfitri over radio and television on June 3. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The date to sight the Syawal new moon to determine Aidilfitri is Monday June 3, the Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal announced today.

It said the Conference of Rulers had consented to the determination of the date for Aidilfitri based on the ‘rukyah’ (sighting of the new moon) and ‘hisab’ (mathematical and astronomical calculation) methods.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal will announce the date for Aidilfitri over radio and television that night, it said

A total of 29 locations have been selected to sight the Syawal new moon. There are in Pontian Kecil, Johor; Kompleks Falak Al-Khawarizmi, Tanjung Bidara, Melaka; Teluk Kemang, Negri Sembilan; Bukit Melawati in Kuala Selangor, Bukit Jugra in Banting and Balai Cerap Sabak Bernam, Selangor:

Pantai Pasir Panjang, Mukim Pengkalan Baru, Manjong, Perak; Pusat Falak Sheikh Tahir, Pantai Acheh, Penang; Kampung Pulau Sayak in Kuala Muda, Pemandangan Indah in Langkawi and Menara Alor Setar, Kedah.

Bukit Besar in Kuala Terengganu, Bukit Geliga in Kemaman, Pulau Perhentian in Besut and Balai Cerap KUSZA, Mukim Merang, Setiu, Terengganu; Bukit Peraksi in Pasir Puteh, Bukit Kampung Tembeling, Mukim Manjur, Olak Jeram in Kuala Krai and Menara Bangunan SEDC, Jalan Tengku Putra Semerak in Kota Bharu, Kelantan; Bukit Tanjong Batu in Nenasi, Gunung Berincang in Cameron Highlands and Bukit Pelindong in Kuantan, Pahang.

Kuala Lumpur Tower and Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

Kuala Sungai Baru in Simpang Empat, Perlis; Esplanade Luak in Miri, Teluk Bandung in Kuching and Tanjung Batu in Bintulu, Sarawak; and Balai Cerap Al-Biruni, Tanjung Dumpil, Putatan and Level 13, Menara Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Labuan, Sabah. — Bernama