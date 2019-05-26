Pakatan should catch corrupt ‘sharks’ now, says Kit Siang

General view of the 212th Police Day Parade at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — DAP leader Lim Kit Siang called today for a crackdown on corruption in the police force in Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) second year in office.

The Iskandar Puteri MP highlighted surveys since 1997 that consistently perceived the police as being the most corrupt among government agencies and authority figures in Malaysia.

“Let the first year of the Pakatan Harapan government in Putrajaya be the year of the kleptocrats while the second year be the year against sharks in the war against corruption,” said Lim in a statement.

“It has taken the police high command 15 years to assume leadership of effective change management to be role models in the programmes to eradicate corruption in PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) — as evident by the police change of heart in their support of the IPCMC (Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission) and the crackdown against corruption in the police force.”

New Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador, who came into office on May 3, has supported the establishment of the IPCMC that has long been opposed by the force.

“The crackdown against corruption in the police force will have a salutary effect on ensuring integrity in the public service — a vindication of my earlier warning that it is a great mistake to think that the corruption trials of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and a few kleptocrats of the former administration signify that Malaysia is firmly on the road to becoming a top nation of integrity,” said Lim.