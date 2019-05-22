Penang DAP reps accuse Umno of spreading fake news about Maszlee

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks to reporters after a convention for the ministry's administrative staff in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

GEORGE TOWN, May 22 — Three Penang DAP assemblymen filed police complaints against Umno for claiming that DAP had called for the replacement of Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

Seri Delima assemblyman Syerleena Abdul Rashid, Jawi assemblyman Jason H’ng Mooi Lye and Bagan Dalam assemblyman Satees Muniandy lodged police reports in three different districts in the state this morning.

Syerleena, who lodged the report at the Northeast district police headquarters, said Umno had spread fake news alleging that DAP had demanded that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad replace Maszlee with Teo Nie Ching, currently the deputy education minister, as education minister.

She said the fake news was being spread online and through social media by Umno on its ‘Umno Online’ Facebook page.

“DAP did not make such demand. Umno is using hatred and stirring racial sentiments to propagate fear,” she said after lodging the police report this morning.

“It is clear that they are threatened by Pakatan Harapan’s strength and support,” she added.

She said Umno has committed an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 499/500 of Penal Code for defamation.

She accused the Barisan Nasional (BN) component party of using the fake news to divide component parties within PH.

“It is obvious that they are unable to steer discourse or even begin to discuss pressing issues in a mature manner,” she said.

She told the Opposition to stop disrupting unity in PH by posting false and fake news.

She pointed out that DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang had also issued a statement yesterday and today to stress that DAP had never made such a demand.

“This is a serious issue and I hope the police as well as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will take immediate action,” she said.

H’ng and Satees also lodged similar reports against Umno in Seberang Perai this morning.