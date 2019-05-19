Rina Harun: Need to address foreign influx in Kampung Baru immediately

Datuk Seri Rina Harun said the influx of foreigners in Kampung Baru needs to be addressed immediately. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The influx of foreigners in Kampung Baru needs to be addressed immediately as there are too many cases of business monopoly and social problems posed by them to the detriment of local residents here.

The matter was raised by Titiwangsa Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun who said the long-standing issue had to be resolved immediately to ensure more equitable employment opportunities for locals in the area.

“These foreigners should only be allowed to work in certain sectors or industries and not all of them, this is so that we can provide more equitable employment opportunities to our own people, especially to the permanent residents of Kampung Baru, she told reporters after the ‘Kasih Ramadan’ contribution event here, today.

Rina, who is also Rural Development Minister, said she would discuss further with the Federal Territories Ministry on the development of Kampung Baru so that the issue could be resolved promptly.

“The discussion will enable us to develop Kampung Baru in a more organised and structured manner and not to alienate the rights of our local residents especially in our efforts to abolish business monopoly by foreign nationals here and to deal with social problems,” she said.

At the event, Rina also presented cash donations and basic necessities to 50 tithe (asnaf) recipients around Kampung Baru in conjunction with Ramadan.

According to Rina, the programme is expected to benefit at least 1,000 tithe recipients in six sub-zones in the Titiwangsa parliamentary constituency. — Bernama