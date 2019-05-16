Umno must get ready for snap GE, says Ku Li

Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah says Umno must prepare themselves for an early 15th general election. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 ― Chairman of the Umno Council of Advisors Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah called on party members to prepare themselves for an early 15th general election, even though the current government’s mandate only expires in 2023.

The Umno veteran better known as Ku Li said preparations must also include seat allocation discussions with new ally PAS and the remaining Barisan Nasional component parties, namely MIC and MCA.

“We must finalise these issues so that any unforeseen events do not break us apart and we must also take into account the non-Malays who have been our loyal friends all this while,” he was quoted saying by Utusan Malaysia.

He also welcomed the statement by PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang who envisioned Umno and PAS working together towards GE15.

Tengku Razaleigh who is Gua Musang MP said preparations thus must begin immediately with the possibility of a snap election being called if there is a change of government leadership.

The ruling Pakatan Harapan has designated Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as its next choice of prime minister to succeed incumbent Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad with a change of hands mid-term.

However, Umno has insisted that the succession is unlikely to happen and snap polls will be called instead.

Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan claimed in a ceramah while campaigning in the recently-ended Sandakan by-election that Dr Mahathir will not keep his promise of passing on the baton to Anwar after two years.

The Rantau assemblyman said he was familiar with Dr Mahathir’s character and from what he knew, the latter will not relinquish the post to Anwar.

“Instead, when the time is up in two years, he will soon dissolve Parliament and call for fresh elections instead,” Mohamad was quoted saying.

Yesterday, Anwar said he is talking with Dr Mahathir on the succession plan, but remained mum on a definite handover date.