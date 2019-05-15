Hadi’s son-in-law says won’t stay silent if PAS doesn’t act on ‘dedak cartel’

Zaharudin first made the bribery claim in a Facebook post on Sunday, where he mentioned an audio recording of Nik Abduh discussing Umno’s funding of PAS. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Zaharudin Muhammad, whose claim of a “dedak cartel” within PAS triggered a gag order yesterday, has pledged to continue speaking out if the Islamist party sweeps the issue under the carpet.

The Sungai Buloh PAS chief and son-in-law of party president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said he will not stay silent until action is taken even if it done internally, Sinar Harian reported today.

“May it be resolved behind closed doors. But if there are efforts to sweep it under the carpet, Insya Allah I will fight," he was quoted saying.

Dedak in colloquial Malay refers to bribery.

Zaharudin also requested the PAS disciplinary committee to fix three negative perceptions of him which he considers to be defamatory.

"Please correct the perceptions which claim PAS, Abdul Hadi, and the Majlis Syura Ulamak agreed to take dedak. Such slander says I opposed Tok Guru since he agrees with dedak and I oppose it,” he told the Malay daily.

He also said he was accused of handing over a recording of PAS central committee member and Bachok MP Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz, who ahd allegedly spread rumours of a bribery cartel to whistleblower website Sarawak Report.

Zaharudin first made the bribery claim in a Facebook post on Sunday, where he mentioned an audio recording of Nik Abduh discussing Umno’s funding of the Islamist party.

He warned that taking money from Umno could cause PAS to become entangled with ongoing money laundering investigations against the former.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said yesterday that Zaharudin would be called in to provide an explanation about his claim.