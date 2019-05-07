Mother of three Kokilam Kathirvailu triumphs at Mrs World 2019 pageant

Kokilam Kathirvailu, 34, was adjudged second runner-up in the Mrs World 2019 contest held last Saturday at the West Gate Resort in Las Vegas. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — For the first time in 35 years, a Malaysian has emerged one of the top three winners of the Mrs World beauty pageant.

Kokilam Kathirvailu, 34, was adjudged second runner-up in the Mrs World 2019 contest held last Saturday at the West Gate Resort in Las Vegas, United States, said Datin Harveen Kaur, who is Mrs Malaysia World national director and herself the winner of the Mrs Malaysia World 2017 title.

The Mrs World 2019 pageant featured contestants from 38 countries, she said in a statement here today.

The winner of the 2019 contest was Jennifer Le of Vietnam and the 1st runner-up, Matapa Maila Rikhotso of South Africa.

Kuala Lumpur-born Kokilam, a mother of three, was crowned the winner of the Mrs Malaysia World 2018-2019 pageant held last September in the federal capital.

Harveen Kaur said Kokilam is returning tonight to Malaysia from the United States, and is scheduled to arrive at the KL International Airport at 8.55 pm.

She also said that the main aim of the Mrs Malaysia World contest is to be “a celebration of married women to capture the success of marriage and use it to bring more joy into the world”.

Mrs World is the first and oldest beauty pageant of its kind in the world, founded by David Marmel, who is also the president. It was created in 1984 and now has national directors in 80 countries. — Bernama