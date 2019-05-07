Married women, don’t give up on your dreams, says Mrs World 2019 second runner-up Kokilam Kathirvailu

Kokilam Kathirvailu is greeted by her parents at KLIA in Sepang May 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, May 7 — “Married women should always think big and never compromise on their dreams and passion,” says Kokilam Kathirvailu, who is adjudged second runner-up in the Mrs World 2019 beauty pageant held last Saturday in Las Vegas, United States.

Kokilam, 34, said married women should be aware that life did not end once they get married as they could still contribute for nation building and women empowerment.

“By winning this beauty pageant, I want to set an example that life does not end for women once they are married. Think big and achieve your passion.

“Married women, be it a career woman or otherwise should not stay at home and must learn to multitask,” she told Bernama after arriving at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Las Vegas here today.

Kuala Lumpur-born Kokilam, a mother of three, said the beauty pageant was a tough competition where she had to compete against other beauties from 36 countries.

She also said it was a great honour that for the first time in 35 years, a Malaysian emerged as one of the top three winners of the Mrs World beauty pageant.

On her future plans, Kokilam said she wanted to work and advocate more for women empowerment.

Meanwhile, Datin Harveen Kaur, who is Mrs Malaysia World national director praised Kokilam’s outstanding achievement at the international level despite being a married woman with a heavy responsibility.

Mrs World is the first and oldest beauty pageant of its kind in the world, founded by David Marmel, who is also the president. It was created in 1984 and now has national directors in 80 countries. — Bernama