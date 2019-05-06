One year on, Dr M rates own Cabinet ‘five out of 10’

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to civil servants during his monthly address at the Prime Minister’s Department in Putrajaya May 6, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, May 6 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has harshly scored the maiden Pakatan Harapan (PH) Cabinet merely five out of 10, citing inexperience and fear of making a wrong move.

The prime minister, however, praised the Cabinet members for being fast learners and independent, and will only consult him on matters beyond what they can handle.

“I would say out of 10, maybe five,” the prime minister said in a group interview ahead of his administration’s first anniversary.

However, he refused to rate himself, saying he would leave the matter to the public.

“I am very conservative. I have been in the government for 22 years and I know how government functions, but these people are new, they do not know,” he said, referring to his ministers.

“They are so afraid of being accused of wrongdoing and all this makes their decision-making more difficult.

“But they are learning very fast. Sometimes they come to me because I have the experience. I have to teach and guide them so that they can perform,” he added.

Dr Mahathir also revealed that some ministers will consult him after some of their remarks receive bad publicity or backlash from the public.

However, he said he is confident that the greenhorn ministers will eventually be as good as any experienced ones.

In the same interview, Dr Mahathir also reiterated in strong terms that he will not reshuffle his Cabinet.