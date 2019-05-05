PTPTN to present public consultation paper in May, says chairman

Wan Saiful Wan Jan speaks during a press conference at the Pendang PPBM office April 28, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SINTOK, May 5 — The Public Consultation Paper that comprises two sections namely policies and latest fact on the National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN) will be presented to the public this month.

PTPTN chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the announcement will be made soon after Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik and Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman have completed their review on the document.

He said the document contains information pertaining to the new repayment scheme proposal after taking into consideration the views and ideas from people and experts’ from December to March.

“We have requested for the green light to present the paper last month, but perhaps there were some consideration to be taken at the higher level. Once we have received it, we will present the paper,” he said.

Wan Saiful was speaking to reporters after attending the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between e-wallet application handling company KiplePay Sdn Bhd and Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) at the university here today.

Last November, the Budget 2019 had stipulated that all PTPTN recipients earning more than RM1,000 would be subjected to salary deductions beginning at two per cent in order to repay their study loans.

Following criticism, the Cabinet suspended the whole scheme altogether in early December and said it would seek further consultation.

Wan Saiful said several new suggestions on the Public Consultation Paper were derived following roundtable discussions with non-governmental organisations, economists, banking institutions, parents, and students. — Bernama