Post office queue number helps cousins land RM8.1m jackpot

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The lucky winners of the most recent Da Ma Cai 1+3D Jackpot of more than RM8 million have decided to donate part of their winnings to animal shelters.

A Selangorian in her early 60’s and her cousin said they would also save part of their money for their retirement funds.

The two struck the total prize money of RM8,112,797, after scoring the winning number of 9336 and 7716.

The first number is the cousin’s car plate, while the second is the queue number they took while at a post office to renew road tax.

“As we were chatting and waiting for our turn, we decided to buy her car number and our queue number, combining them with our regular numbers,” she said, adding that the two of them would often pool money to play System Bet in order to increase their chances of winning the jackpot.

The duo did not check the ticket’s results on Saturday evening, but instead found out the next morning while having dim sum breakfast together.

“We couldn’t believe our eyes. So we double-checked the ticket with the dmcGO app ticket scanner. We were so happy to confirm our winning,” she said.

A Da Ma Cai spokesperson said although the 1+3D Jackpot has been won, another RM7.8 million still awaits in the Da Ma Cai 3+3D Bonus.