Actress Zizie Izette charged with abetting husband Bung Moktar over RM2.8m Felcra bribe

Datin Seri Zizie Izette arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex May 3, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Wife of Kinabatangan MP and famed actress Datin Seri Zizie Izette A. Samad has claimed trial today to three charges of abetting husband Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin in obtaining bribes amounting to RM2.8 million in exchange for securing a RM150 million investment for Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra).

The 41-year-old who was wearing matching black hijab and pant suit, nodded her head when asked if she understood each of the the three charges that were read out to her before Judge Azura Alwi.

Zizie had lawyer Datuk K. Kumaraendran next to the dock as the three charges were read out to her, facing Deputy Public Prosecutors Datuk Umar Saifuddin Jaafar and Mohd Mukhzany Fariz Mohd Mokhtar.

She was accused of conspiring with Bung Moktar who at that time was a non-executive director of Felcra, by accepting the bribes on June 12 and 19, 2015, from two separate Public Mutual investment agents at the Taman Melawati Public Bank Berhad branch.

The bribe was a reward for her husband‘s role in obtaining approval from the Finance Minister II for Felcra to make the RM150 million unit trust investment with Public Mutual.

Judge Azura set bail at RM100,000 after suggested by Umar, with one local surety and for Zizie’s passport to be surrendered to the court until disposal of the case.

The defence did not raise any objections to the bail amount and conditions.

Zizie’s case was transferred to the Sessions Court 8 by Judge Azura, upon request by Umar, for the case to be jointly tried with her husband.

June 10 was set as the next mention date with both accused set to appear before Judge Rozina Ayob.

MORE TO COME